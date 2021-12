Legendary Cleveland Sports Talker Bruce Drennan to Retire at End of Year

Bally Sports

Bruce, telling someone they're dumb

Cleveland loves ya, Bruce. Saying goodbye to a Cleveland sports broadcasting legend.



Bruce Drennan announced his retirement on today’s Drennan Live. The final show will be on December 30. pic.twitter.com/SaQGamPznt — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 6, 2021

Cleveland broadcaster Bruce Drennan GOES OFF on a caller! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/mf06W8L43c — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 1, 2021

Bruce Drennan will call it a career at the end of this year, retiring after six feisty decades on Cleveland's radio and television airwaves."I've been sick, I got run down, stressed out. As a result, I was susceptible. It gave me time to reflect, contemplate with my beloved wife Jackie. And I've always said to you, as long as I've maintained my health and my energy level — there's nothing wrong with the energy level — but my health, your health, is the most important thing," he said at the beginning of yesterday's show. "With that being said, I'm announcing at the beginning of today's show that we will continue doing 'Drennan Live' until the end of the month. And then, I'm going to hang it up. We've got plenty of phone calls and interviews with plenty of people who have been influential and instrumental in my broadcasting career. I'm excited about it. I hope you'll join us for the whole month."A fixture on the Cleveland sports talk scene since the late 1970s, Drennan has worked at just about every local outlet that had anything to say about the Browns, Indians and Cavs, and was never shy about his fandom or his thoughts. Not even a gambling conviction and federal prison time could stop the combative gabber, who returned to the Cleveland sports scene after his release with the cheekily named show "All Bets Are Off."Renamed "Drennan Live" after a few years, the show gave him a chance to flex his considerable facial expression muscles and yell at dumb callers in viral moments we'll forever treasure.A few:We love ya, Bruce.