Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Bites

Now Open: Sushi Junki in Chagrin Falls

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Sushi Junki is now open in Chagrin Falls. - SUSHI JUNKI
  • Sushi Junki is now open in Chagrin Falls.

Downtown Chagrin Falls now has a dedicated sushi restaurant thanks to Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group. The restaurant, Sushi Junki (79 West St., 440-600-7084), is located in the former West End Bistro space next door to JoJo’s Bar. It officially opened this week.

Sushi Junki offers traditional preparations of sushi in the forms of sashimi, nigiri, maki and handrolls. Those items are joined by more creative rolls, designed by chef Thai Vue, that stretch the boundaries. The tuna jalapeno crunch, for example, blends those two ingredients with avocado, cream cheese and eel sauce. There’s also a chicken tempura roll, lobster, crab and avocado roll, and a soft shell crab roll with tobiko.



To start, there is edamame, fried calamari with sweet chili sauce, blistered shishito peppers, chicken pot stickers and grilled octopus with sushi rice. Those who are looking for something more hot and savory than sushi can opt for dishes such as pho, grilled chicken teriyaki, miso-glazed sea bass and grilled Wagyu with forbidden rice.

“Junki is a person with an insatiable craving or addiction to something,” owner Bret Adams said in a release. “We invite the guest who has made sushi their guilty pleasure to come and experience Sushi Junki.”

The Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group also operates M Italian, multiple Leo’s Italian Social, various Burntwood Taverns and Aaron and Moses in Twinsburg.

