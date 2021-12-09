Thursday, December 9, 2021
Koko Bakery's Coventry Location to Open Thursday, Dec. 16
Posted
By Douglas Trattner
on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM
click to enlarge
-
Douglas Trattner
-
Koko Bakery will open its Coventry store on Dec. 16th.
It's been eight months since Koko Bakery announced that it was opening a satellite location on Coventry. And now we know that opening day will be Thursday, December 16th. The location is the former Piccadilly Artisan Yogurt (1767 Coventry Rd.) space next door to Pacific East.
Koko Bakery
(3710 Payne Ave., 216-881-7600) has been attracting customers to its Asiatown shop for more than 15 years thanks to a brilliant selection of fresh-baked buns, colorful fruit tarts, cakes and pastries, hot lunches and delicious bubble tea.
Owner Jian Xu says that the Coventry location will be nearly identical to the original in terms of items offered. Those items will be made on site as well. There is seating for dine-in enjoyment.
“A lot of American people come to my store and enjoy our pastry and buns, so we are opening the one on Coventry to let the people enjoy more of the best bubble teas and pastry,” says Xu.
click to enlarge
-
Douglas Trattner
-
Koko Bakery will open its Coventry store on Dec. 16th.
Tags: koko bakery, coventry, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.