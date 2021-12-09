Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Scene & Heard

Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats at Goodwill Stores Was Employee

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge GIGCECO
  • GIGCECO

Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio (GIGCECO) announced Thursday that an arrest had been made in a case involving a series of threats at Goodwill stores in Northeast Ohio that resulted in the temporary closure of more than 20 locations.

The suspect, Giovanni Stanley of Canton, was an employee at a Canton Goodwill store, having been hired in September. He was arrested for making terroristic threats and inducing panic, both felonies. The Canton Police Department and the FBI investigated. 



“We are relieved to have resolution to this very difficult incident,” said President and CEO Anne Richards, in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to our local law enforcement who moved quickly to investigate these threats and ultimately make an arrest. Our agency, our staff and the community are so thankful for their persistence.”

Stanley is thought to be the person who made multiple anonymous threats, via email and telephone, to multiple Goodwill locations on Tuesday. In response, Goodwill closed 22 retail stores and five donation centers Tuesday and Wednesday across Greater Cleveland. Stores operated by the neighboring Goodwill Industries of Akron also closed its stores and donation centers.

According to the press release, all stores with the exception of the Canton Location where Stanley worked, (Atlantic Boulevard), will be open and back to normal business hours Friday. The Atlantic Boulevard location will re-open Tuesday, December 14.

