PIVOT Art Center Open House, Metro West Holiday Market and Grand Opening of Future Ink Graphics Await Friday and Saturday

Courtesy PIVOT
Festivities at PIVOT's grand opening earlier this year
The new PIVOT Center for Art, Dance and Expression
off West 25th Street will be hosting an Open House and Holiday Market on Saturday Dec. 11th from 12-4 p.m., which will include tours, performances, art making and up to 20 booths showcasing local vendors, artist and craft makers.
In conjunction with the PIVOT open house, Metro West will host its art crawl
the same day from 1 to 4 p.m.
Local artists and small businesses will be featured, along with work from the Creative Fusion Artist Residency.
Work by these artists can be viewed beginning this Saturday and through March of 2022 in the following locations: PIVOT, The Hidelbrandt Building, City Breaks Barber Shop, Floressa Café, Antojitos Guanaquitas, and Gabriel’s Barber Shop. Maps of the Art Crawl will be available Saturday.
"Metro West is supporting the Pivot Center Open House to help bridge the relationships between the neighborhood and the new organizations in the Pivot Center,” said Susie Underwood, Arts + Special Projects Coordinator with Metro West Community Development Organization. “This center is an amazing new resource for the community, and we want to be sure that residents are aware and taking advantage of the many wonderful programs and opportunities."
In addition, on Friday, December 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. Future Ink Graphics (FIG), a dedicated makerspace in the arts hub at the Pivot Center, will host its grand opening
with their Community Gallery Inaugural Exhibition. Visitors will get sneak peek at FIG’s makerspace and view work by over a dozen local designers and artists in the new community gallery and storefront. DJ Santana will be spinning music and snacks will be provided by Café Social Latinoamericano.
These events aim to galvanize relationships between businesses, organizations, and local artists in the community as well as to create awareness in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood about events, classes and opportunities.
“We all chose to be a part of the Pivot Center partly because of the opportunity to work in a cross-sector building, embedded in a neighborhood in which we could collaborate with one another and the local community,” said, Libby Koba Managing Director Inlet Dance Theatre and who has been instrumental in the coordination of these vents. “This is our first official collective event in the building, and we do hope to offer more of these types of community events throughout the year. We can't wait to welcome the Clark-Fulton community into the space, letting them know who we all are, what we can offer, and that the Pivot Center is here to serve the community.”