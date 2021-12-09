Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 9, 2021

C-Notes

Rebelution Bringing Good Vibes Summer Tour to Agora

Posted By on Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 9:05 AM

click to enlarge Rebelution. - YANNICK REID
  • Yannick Reid
  • Rebelution.
The popular reggae act Rebelution just announced the dates of its annual Good Vibes Summer Tour, and the jaunt includes a stop at the Agora on July 19.

The band released its latest album, In the Moment, earlier this year.



DENM and DJ Mackle will join the group. A ticket presale for the Good Vibes Summer Tour’s stop at the Agora is currently underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Rebelution, Agora

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Councilman Basheer Jones's Last Day, and Untangling the NEON Debacle Read More

  2. Cuyahoga County Pays $550,000 to Settle Lawsuit From Fired Budget Director Who Raised Concerns About Jail Safety Read More

  3. Op-Ed: Dear Justin Bibb, Cleveland Needs a New Public Safety Director Read More

  4. Now Open: Sushi Junki in Chagrin Falls Read More

  5. If You Haven't Had a Disappointing Immersive Van Gogh Experience in Cleveland Yet, The Exhibition Has Been Extended to March Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation