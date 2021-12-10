Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 10, 2021

Scene & Heard

Rural Ohio Students Could Use Federal Broadband Investments

Posted By on Fri, Dec 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge At the start of 2021, about three in four of Ohio's K-12 public school students were learning in fully remote or hybrid settings. - (XALANX/ADOBE STOCK)
  • (Xalanx/Adobe Stock)
  • At the start of 2021, about three in four of Ohio's K-12 public school students were learning in fully remote or hybrid settings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's rural educators said the funding for broadband in the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last month is critical for their communities.

While many acknowledged the problem has existed for decades, the pandemic put a spotlight on the increased need for high-speed internet for virtual work and learning.



Lauren Metcalf, president of the Vinton Local Teachers Association, teaches fourth grade in Vinton County, which had one of the lowest rates of household internet availability in the state at the start of the pandemic.

Metcalf said without educational materials available at home, some students started to fall behind.

"A lot of them did not have broadband access, so they weren't able to do some of the assignments that the other kids could do, and we had to prepare paper packets for them," Metcalf recounted. "So, even within our class, we could see a small gap growing."

The newly-signed infrastructure law has allocated $65 billion for broadband improvements. Ohio will receive at least $100 million dollars to help with coverage gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, 68% of people living in rural areas do not have access to broadband internet.

Metcalf argued for students living in remote areas, broadband is a gateway to the world, and she sees the difference between those who have access and those who do not.

"When parents are having conversations with their kids at home, and they can't look up an example of, you know, what Mount Everest looks like... all the little missed opportunities," Metcalf explained. "Children who I know have Wi-Fi at home they say, 'Oh, I've seen videos of that,' or 'Oh, I've heard of that before.'"

Metcalf feels broadband should be considered a necessity, like electricity was a century ago.

"The internet is kind of the great equalizer, in that anyone has access to almost any information on the internet," Metcalf contended. "If everyone did have access to it, a child could really expand their horizons within their homes."

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Florida Woman Arrested in Murder of Matthew Dunmire, Shot and Killed in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in March Read More

  2. Koko Bakery's Coventry Location to Open Thursday, Dec. 16 Read More

  3. 25+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 9-12) Read More

  4. Cavs 7-Footer Lauri Markkanen to Complete Military Service in Finland, But Won't Miss Games Read More

  5. Councilman Basheer Jones's Last Day, and Untangling the NEON Debacle Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation