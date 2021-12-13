Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, December 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Saucy Brew Works to Launch Line of Cannabis Products in Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Dec 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM

Saucy Canna Works is launching next year - COURTESY SAUCY BREW WORKS
  • Courtesy Saucy Brew Works
  • Saucy Canna Works is launching next year

Saucy Brew Works is jumping into the marijuana business with a new line of cannabis products to be released in the spring of 2022.

The Cleveland-based craft brewery opened its first Detroit location in March, slinging coffee, beer, and pizza. Since recreational cannabis isn’t yet legal in Ohio, their newest venture, Saucy Canna Works, will start with distribution in Michigan.



For now, Saucy Canna Works plans to offer vape cartridges, edibles, and pre-rolls. The brand won’t actually be manufacturing any of their products, though. Instead, they’re partnering with One Love Labs, a marijuana manufacturer in Burton, Michigan, to handle all the production.

So basically, the company is entering a trademark licensing deal to slap Saucy branding on One Love Labs products. We’re not sure what makes these marijuana products saucy, but you can look for them at Michigan dispensaries next year.

