Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Scene & Heard

"137 Shots," Netflix Doc on Shooting of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams, Arrives Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge The Netflix doc "137 Shots" comes out on 12/15/21. - NETFLIX
  • Netflix
  • The Netflix doc "137 Shots" comes out on 12/15/21.

137 Shots, a Netflix documentary about the infamous 2012 police chase and shooting of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams, debuts Wednesday on the streaming service.

The film is one of more than 40 Netflix-produced documentaries in 2021. It chronicles the shooting itself, in which police officers fired 137 shots into the vehicle of Russell and Williams in the parking lot of an East Cleveland middle school after a high-speed crosstown chase. It also covers the trial of officer Michael Brelo, who fired 49 of the shots himself, and the response by local activists who demanded accountability for the Cleveland Police department.



Local journalist and commentator Connie Schultz, Tamir Rice's mother Samaria Rice, former prosecutor Timothy McGinty and former Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis all appear in the documentary directed by Michael Milano.

You can watch the trailer on Netflix

***
