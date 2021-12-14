Circa Survive To Revisit Major Label Debut at Upcoming House of Blues Show

Touring and recording as Circa Survive has meant full-time work for its band members ever since the indie act formed some 17 years ago. So when the touring industry shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic, the band found itself in an awkward position since a major tour had to be postponed, shutting off much-needed revenue.
“Our touring schedule ebbs and flows, and we take time off, but we usually prepare for the time off by saving money,” says guitarist Colin Frangicetto in a recent phone interview from his Philadelphia home where he was working on some of his visual art. “We had been off for eight months, and we had to scramble to figure out how to survive. The first thing we did was start a Patreon. I had started my own for my visual art projects, so I had the gist of how to do it. I knew our fans would be on board for sure. We shifted into full-time content creators. Patreon was able to sustain us all the way through, which is just absolutely amazing and not something many bands can say they were able to do.”
Frangicetto says the band recorded a cover song, a reimagined Circa song and a live song every month. On top of that, it released podcasts and special videos too.
“That became endlessly consuming but also a cool way for us to stay in touch with each other and stay actively creative,” he says.
The band even added some things here and there to A Dream About Love, the album it started recording prior to the pandemic.
The band’s major label debut, the 2010 release found the group making the use of essentially unlimited resources and taking time to focus on the songwriting side of things.
“The label connected us with David Bottrill, and we adored his production work,” says Frangicetto. “We wouldn’t have been able to work with him otherwise. That was really special. [Atlantic Records] were helpful partners. Maybe sometimes we didn’t see eye to eye or get our vision at times, but they trusted us for the most part and supported us. It was cool. I could say, ‘Look dad. We’re putting records out with the label that put out Led Zeppelin records.’”
While critics often describe the more refined album as a departure from the group’s punk rock background, Frangicetto says the progression was a natural one that the band — not the label — instigated.
“Coming off the heels of the first two records that we made with Brian McTernan, we learned how to become better songwriters,” says Frangicetto. “For Blue Sky Noise, we had the time and space to flex that muscle. We were demoing that record for almost two years. We demoed almost 100 songs. It was really wild. We went from write, record, tour for four years straight and then stopped and just went to this house we rented to write and demo. In the middle of that, we fired our management. The main goal was just to grow as songwriters.”
On Blue Sky Noise, the band’s nascent pop sensibilities come across in songs such as the cascading opening number "Strange Terrain," an accessible proggy number that finds singer Anthony Green effectively expanding his vocal range, and "Frozen Creek," a song that features shimmering guitars and crooning vocals.
“Pop is a huge part of our musical DNA as a band,” says Frangicetto. “All of us have different influences. [David] Bowie is a big one. When I was just a kid, it was Michael Jackson. From there, my dad exposed me to Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel. There’s a classic rock influence [on Blue Sky Noise]. When I was 16. I remember having a couple of favorite records, and it was the most bizarre mix. It was Madonna and Radiohead and Minor Threat. But that is our generation.”
For the upcoming show at House of Blues, the band will play the album in its entirety and revisit the Appendage EP as well.
Frangicetto says rediscovering the LP during rehearsals has been rewarding.
“In so many ways, I’ve enjoyed going back to it," he says. "Even on the surface level as far as the recording quality, I think it sounds really great. Song-wise, I really think [producer] Brian McTernan's lessons to us have really stood the test of time. On Juturna and On Letting Go, he told us, ‘You guys needs to learn to write a fucking chorus.’ Now, when I listen to the songs, they don’t sound dated. They just sound like good rock songs. It’s a record that still makes all of us proud.”
Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw and Soul Glow, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, House of Blues, 308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
