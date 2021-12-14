Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Scene & Heard

Justin Bibb in Washington for Meeting with Biden Cabinet on Build Back Better

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Bibb - PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
  • Bibb

Cleveland Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb will attend a meeting at the White House Tuesday with a group of new U.S. mayors. They are scheduled to discuss with members of Joe Biden's cabinet the president's policy agenda for U.S. cities.

“Cities are on the frontlines of our economic recovery and I’m looking forward to discussing how we can #BuildBackBetter for Cleveland,” Bibb wrote in a statement posted to social media.



Among the representatives from the Biden administration are both HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge — former Congresswoman in Ohio's 11th District — and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who visited Cleveland last month to promote Biden's Build Back Better agenda, the PRO Act and unionization as a pathway to the middle class.

Beyond the announcement of his transition team committees and task forces two weeks ago, Bibb has been relatively quiet since his victory in November. With minimal fanfare, he has been meeting on an aggressive schedule with leaders across town. Earlier this month, Bibb joined a number of newly elected U.S. mayors in Boston for a seminar hosted by Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Bibb defeated Council President Kevin Kelley in the 2021 mayoral general election and will officially take office on Jan. 3.


***
Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

