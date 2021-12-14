Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Bites

Michael Symon and Doug Trattner's Latest Cookbook, 'Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy,' Officially Out Today

Posted By on Tue, Dec 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge fiwf2cover.png
Today, December 14, Symon’s latest cookbook, “Fix It with Food: Every Meal Easy,” officially hits the streets. As usual, the book is co-authored by Scene dining editor Douglas Trattner. The book expands upon the anti-inflammation tools, tips, resets and recipes that made the previous “Fix It with Food” book such a success (and New York Times bestseller).

From the publisher: “120+ simple, delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to help you manage autoimmune issues all day – plus an all-new 10-day, 30-recipe reset to identify your food triggers – from the author of Fix It with Food.”



Symon explained that, along with all new recipes and countless other additions, this book provides tips and lists for ingredient swaps and substitutions and more flexibility when it comes to portion sizes.

Find the book at your local booksellers starting today.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Michael Symon

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed by Cleveland Police in Downtown Sunday Read More

  2. New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March Read More

  3. The Campus Grille in Berea Has Permanently Closed Read More

  4. More Dumb "Core Values" From the Greater Cleveland Partnership Read More

  5. Principal of LeBron's 'I Promise' School in Akron Resigns After Investigation Into Allegation She Slapped Student Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation