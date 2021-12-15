Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

C-Notes

Weird Al Yankovic to Bring His 'Vanity Tour' to Canton

Posted By on Wed, Dec 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM

Weird Al Yankovic's comin' to town. - FLICKR / @SLGC
  • Flickr / @slgc
  • Weird Al Yankovic's comin' to town.

It’s about to get nerdy in Canton, folks: Comedy singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to the Canton Palace Theatre for his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” on May 17, 2022.

A press release details no two shows will be the same, each tour stop features a different set list due to his back catalogue of fourteen different albums. The show features Weird Al’s non-parody material, playing at smaller venues with stripped down sets for a more intimate setting. This isn’t the first time the comedy singer has opted for smaller concerts. His last Vanity tour also had the same setting.



“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show,” Weird Al said in a press release, “but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage…so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Covid restrictions are in place for attendees.

Tags: , ,

