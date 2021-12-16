Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 16, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland's Butterfield 8 Releases First New Album in Decades

click to enlarge Jim Butterfield and his Les Paul. - COURTESY OF JIM BUTTERFIELD
  • Courtesy of Jim Butterfield
  • Jim Butterfield and his Les Paul.
Locally based Butterfield 8 has just released Luckiest Guy in the World; it’s the first release by the band since its 1990 effort, Euclid Ave.

Headed by Banana Records President Jim Butterfield, Butterfield 8 has been resurrected after the long hiatus to showcase new tunes now that Butterfield has decided to take a break from exclusively working on the releases of other Banana Records artists.



Produced by longtime friend Paul Nickels at his Bay Village-based Handsome Studios, the album sustains the Butterfield 8 tradition of playing melodic power pop.

Luckiest Guy in the World is available on all streaming services. CDs can be purchased at the Banana Records website, Bandcamp.com and select Cleveland-area record stores.

