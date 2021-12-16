Thursday, December 16, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine Exposed to Covid-19
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM
click to enlarge
-
Ohio.gov
-
Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to Covid-19. A statement from the governor's office said that the DeWines came into contact with a person who has since tested positive.
While the Governor and Mrs. DeWine have both tested negative and remain without symptoms, they say they will continue to receive tests daily and have canceled public events.
The news arrives as cases across Ohio skyrocket. Local hospitals are bursting at the seams, as Cuyahoga County has witnessed a 98% increase in new positive cases and 33% increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks, according to analysis by the New York Times
.
The staff at Cleveland Clinic's intensive care unit told reporters from ideastream
that current conditions are the worst they've seen since the start of the Covid pandemic.
***
