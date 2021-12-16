Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Scene & Heard

Is the Halloran Ice Skating Rink Open Yet? Yes and No

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL
  • Courtesy Cleveland City Council

With holiday festivities across the city in full swing, from Winterfest downtown to Nela Park's annual light display, and Christmas less than ten days away, some Cleveland residents have wondered why the Halloran skating rink (3550 West 117) isn't yet open for the season, or doesn't appear to be.

The public rink is the only one operated by the city and is free for visitors. (Skates are available to rent for $1.)



A postcard to Ward 11 residents from councilman Brian Mooney in November announced the rink would open on Nov. 22, weather permitting.

It's now Dec. 16.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-12-16_at_10.28.26_am.png

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-12-16_at_10.28.12_am.png

"I just talked to a resident about this," Mooney told Scene.

While the ice was laid right around Thanksgiving, the rink didn't welcome it's first skaters until last week, Mooney said, and even then the operation has been on a day-to-day schedule.

According to the councilman, the delay and the erratic schedule are due to a few things.

"One factor is the outside weather," he said. "Even though you have cooling underneath, when you have temperatures near the 60s, you just can't do it. It's too sloppy and wet on those warm days, and we've had quite a few of them this year."

Halloran is a true ice skating rink, with real frozen water, which means the weather is a factor for its schedule and not for rinks like the one at Wade Oval, which is synthetic ice.

The second factor is the roof, which is full of holes and scheduled to be replaced in 2022.

"The roof is in such poor condition, there are so many leaks that water comes through and drips on the ice and it creates holes that make it dangerous for skating," he said.

Everything aligned last week, and Halloran was open Monday and Tuesday this week, but was closed yesterday and is closed today.

That information can only be found if you call the rink — the Halloran page on the city's website still has the fall schedule, and there's no dedicated social media — which Mooney admits is a problem.

"You know the city's website," he said. "The city can do better, we hope we do better."

Halloran is also still operating with limited capacity and residents must schedule a time in advance, which, yes, can only be done by calling the rink at 216-664-4187.

Debuted as an open-air affair on Christmas Eve in 1959, a roof was added in 1975 and the city invested $1.5 million in the facility in recent years.

"It's one of the rare, true outdoor skating rinks," Mooney said.

click to enlarge HALLORAN SKATING RINK IN 1960/ CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Halloran skating rink in 1960/ Cleveland Memory Project

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Halloran Skating Rink, City Of Cleveland

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Consultant's Report on West Side Market Places Blame on City for Decline, Makes Recommendations for Turning It Around Read More

  2. Cent’s Pizza, All About the Details, Is Already Leaving a Lasting Impression In a Packed Pizza Market Read More

  3. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  4. Northeast Ohio One of 60 Finalists for Massive $1 Billion "Build Back Better Regional Challenge" Read More

  5. Rust Belt Riders Composting Becomes Worker-Owned Co-Op Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation