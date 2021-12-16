Ken Carman Joining Fox 8, Will Still Host Morning Show on 92.3 The Fan

Ken Carman, senior picture

Fox 8 has announced that, beginning in February, local sports talk celeb Ken Carman will join the station's sports department. Carman, who hosts the 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. "Ken Carman Show (With Anthony Lima)" on 92.3 The Fan, will anchor the Fox 8 sports desk on the 5 p.m and 6 p.m. news broadcasts."It’s humbling to be a personality on the leader in sports radio (92.3 The Fan) in the morning, and the leader in TV sports in the afternoon," Carman said, in a Fox 8 report, "both in the heart of the most passionate sports city in the country.”The addition of Carman is part of a departmental reshuffling at Fox 8, as veteran sports anchor John Telich is set to retire after more than 40 years in the biz.Also joining Fox 8 will be John Sabol, brother to Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol. He arrives at the local station after a stint in Tampa, Florida.Current Fox 8 spots personalities PJ Ziegler and Andre Knott will continue on with the station, Ziegler helming the sports coverage on the 10 p.m. news, and Knott making regular contributions betwixt Cavs games, where's he's the interim sideline reporter in the wake of Angel Gray's departure."While we can never replace John Telich’s experience and outstanding work over four decades at Fox 8," said Paul Perozeni, the station's VP and General Manager, "Ken Carman, PJ Ziegler, John Sabol and Andre Knott all grew up in Northeast Ohio watching and covering our hometown teams. We are thrilled to have a sports team that is truly 'Cleveland’s Own.'"***