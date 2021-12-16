Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Scene & Heard

Mayor Frank Jackson's Farewell Tour to Culminate in Portrait Ceremony at City Hall

Posted By on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the mayoral portrait of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be unveiled at City Hall. The celebration will cap a week of ceremonial groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings across town, a kind of farewell tour for Cleveland's longest-serving Mayor ever.

Jackson announced that he'd host the portrait ceremony earlier this month.



"The mayoral portrait is a longstanding City of Cleveland tradition in which I am honored to participate," he said. "For the past 16 years, we have worked together to accomplish many things for the citizens of this city. I thank you for working alongside me and invite you to attend one of my last public events as your mayor."

Jackson appeared at the groundbreaking for a new fire station, (#26), on Kinsman in Ward 6 Tuesday. Yesterday, he helped cut the ribbon at the North Coast Harbor Bridge on the E. 9th Street pier and, later, the E.J. Kovacic Neighborhood Recreation Center in Ward 7.

The events continue today and through the week. Jackson will appear at the groundbreaking of the new Cleveland Police headquarters on the Opportunity Corridor at 1 p.m., and then venture to E. 55th for the groundbreaking of the new Cleveland Police mounted unit facility.

Next Tuesday morning, he'll speak at the graduation ceremony for the current police academy class.

Jackson, who was first elected mayor in 2005, has had a tumultuous final year in office, punctuated by the death of his grandson in September. Justin Bibb will take the reins at City Hall on Jan 3.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
