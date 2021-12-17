Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

14 CMSD Schools Closed Friday Due to Covid

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge The new Waverly Elementary on W. 57th. - CMSD
  • CMSD
  • The new Waverly Elementary on W. 57th.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) announced that 14 of its schools would be closed Friday due to a surge in teacher illness and a lack of available substitutes.

The following schools are closed, with no remote learning.
  • A. J. Rickoff
  • Clark
  • Collinwood (includes School of One site)
  • Dike
  • East Tech (includes School of One site)
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt
  • George Washington Carver
  • Glenville (includes School of One site)
  • Halle
  • John F. Kennedy
  • Mary Bethune
  • Wade Park
  • Waverly
  • Willson
John Adams and Rhodes high schools are in remote learning Friday as well. 



In a news banner on its website, CMSD said that its welcome center downtown would also be closed to the public this week, (but the stated reason for that closure was repairs, not Covid.)

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Ken Carman Joining Fox 8, Will Still Host Morning Show on 92.3 The Fan Read More

  3. Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine Exposed to Covid-19 Read More

  4. Cent’s Pizza, All About the Details, Is Already Leaving a Lasting Impression In a Packed Pizza Market Read More

  5. 25+ Things To Do This Weekend in Cleveland (Dec. 16-19) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation