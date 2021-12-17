Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

Center Street Bridge in the Flats to Close in January for 10 Months

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM

The Center Street Bridge—the Swing Bridge, in local parlance—will close to vehicular and pedestrian traffic in January and is estimated to be out for 10 months. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is performing nearly $5 million in rehab and restoration work. 

While it's closed, motorists and pedestrians will have to use Columbus Road, W. 25th Street and Main Avenue to get from The Flat Iron Cafe and Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in the Oxbow of the Flats to the likes of Harbor Inn and Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank.



Construction is expected to begin Jan. 3. In addition to steel and concrete replacement work, the iconic red bridge will get a fresh coat of paint.

Local businesses in the vicinity are frustrated by the prolonged closure, especially as they're trying to bounce back from the pandemic, but Music Box Supper Club owner Mike Miller told Cleveland.com he's hopeful the construction project will lead to a permanent fix. The bridge has been breaking down more regularly, leading to intermittent closures.

Constructed in 1900-1901, the Center Street Bridge was built by the local King Bridge Company and remains the only operable swing bridge in the state of Ohio.

***
