Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 17, 2021

Arts District

Children’s Museum Cleveland Offers Arts Classes for Kids and Families This Holiday Season

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Classes are available this holiday season - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Classes are available this holiday season

Children’s Museum Cleveland is offering opportunities for kids and families to show their creative side this holiday season:

On Monday, Dec. 20 from 1:35 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. it will offer a "Studio Art" class that will dive into the techniques of impressionist and modern artists, specifically French Impressionist, Edgar Degas.



On Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1:35 p.m to 2:05 p.m. CMC will offer Christmas Art Class, an occasion for kids to listen to a holiday story read by one of the instructors followed by a holiday craft session.

“The Children's Museum of Cleveland (CMC) offers a variety of classes and workshops that change every month,” said Hattie M. Kotz, CMC’s Director of Marketing & Development. “This December, we are offering an artist discovery series where guests will learn about a new artist each week, then get to test out an artistic method utilized by that artist to create art of their own. We are also offering holiday arts workshops for Christmas and New Years with special holiday-themed crafts.”

These classes offer a chance for families to get out and engage in these community activities in a constructive learning environment.

“During these workshops, families can expect an engaging activity and learning experience that is age-appropriate for young children,” continued Kotz. “Throughout our arts programs, CMC believes in teaching process over product. In our workshops, we encourage students to experiment with the materials and methods and use their imaginations.”

Throughout the pandemic and while anticipating approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children and teens, CMC has persevered with their programing. They have been careful and cautious about the safety protocols in their classrooms, requiring face masks for all guests ages 3 and up and practicing social distancing between families.

“We hope that families enjoy the opportunity to get out of the house (a luxury we all missed last year!) and create some art with new friends,” said Kotz. “One of the great things about visiting CMC is getting to interact with other families from different neighborhoods that you wouldn't have otherwise gotten to meet. Families can enjoy making art and learning new things together without having to shop for supplies or do any cleanup.”

The classes are $15 (includes one adult and one child). Entrance into the CMC exhibits is not included in the class ticket price.

Established in 1981 by a group of parents, educators and civic leaders in order to provide educational programs and activities to elementary school classrooms, CMC has since been offering opportunities for youths to expand their horizons outside of their normal educational routines.

CMC left its former University Circle location and reestablished in the historic Stager-Beckwith mansion in the Midtown neighborhood of Cleveland in 2017.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Ken Carman Joining Fox 8, Will Still Host Morning Show on 92.3 The Fan Read More

  3. Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine Exposed to Covid-19 Read More

  4. Ohio Senate Votes to Allow Concealed Carry of Guns Without Training or Background Checks Read More

  5. 25+ Things To Do This Weekend in Cleveland (Dec. 16-19) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation