Children’s Museum Cleveland Offers Arts Classes for Kids and Families This Holiday Season

Children’s Museum Cleveland
-
Courtesy photo
-
Classes are available this holiday season
is offering opportunities for kids and families to show their creative side this holiday season:
On Monday, Dec. 20 from 1:35 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. it will offer a "Studio Art" class that will dive into the techniques of impressionist and modern artists, specifically French Impressionist, Edgar Degas.
On Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1:35 p.m to 2:05 p.m. CMC will offer Christmas Art Class, an occasion for kids to listen to a holiday story read by one of the instructors followed by a holiday craft session.
“The Children's Museum of Cleveland (CMC) offers a variety of classes and workshops that change every month,” said Hattie M. Kotz, CMC’s Director of Marketing & Development. “This December, we are offering an artist discovery series where guests will learn about a new artist each week, then get to test out an artistic method utilized by that artist to create art of their own. We are also offering holiday arts workshops for Christmas and New Years with special holiday-themed crafts.”
These classes offer a chance for families to get out and engage in these community activities in a constructive learning environment.
“During these workshops, families can expect an engaging activity and learning experience that is age-appropriate for young children,” continued Kotz. “Throughout our arts programs, CMC believes in teaching process over product. In our workshops, we encourage students to experiment with the materials and methods and use their imaginations.”
Throughout the pandemic and while anticipating approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children and teens, CMC has persevered with their programing. They have been careful and cautious about the safety protocols in their classrooms, requiring face masks for all guests ages 3 and up and practicing social distancing between families.
“We hope that families enjoy the opportunity to get out of the house (a luxury we all missed last year!) and create some art with new friends,” said Kotz. “One of the great things about visiting CMC is getting to interact with other families from different neighborhoods that you wouldn't have otherwise gotten to meet. Families can enjoy making art and learning new things together without having to shop for supplies or do any cleanup.”
The classes are $15 (includes one adult and one child). Entrance into the CMC exhibits is not included in the class ticket price.
Established in 1981 by a group of parents, educators and civic leaders in order to provide educational programs and activities to elementary school classrooms, CMC has since been offering opportunities for youths to expand their horizons outside of their normal educational routines.
CMC left its former University Circle location and reestablished in the historic Stager-Beckwith mansion in the Midtown neighborhood of Cleveland in 2017.