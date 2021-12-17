Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 17, 2021

C-Notes

Local Art/Alt Rock Project Ver Novum Releases Debut Album

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Ver Novum. - COURTESY OF VER NOVUM
  • Courtesy of Ver Novum
  • Ver Novum.
Local songwriter/composer Kris Magnuson’s art/alt rock project Ver Novum has just released its debut album A Tacit Accord. Magnuson, who grew up in Chagrin, has been associated with the Northeast Ohio music scene for some time now. He attended Cleveland State, where he studied classical composition and worked with Andrew Rindfleisch and Greg D'Alessio.

The other band members boast significant credentials too. Drummer Tony Kazel was at CSU at the same time as Magnuson as an undergrad, and he drums with local indie rockers Oregon Space Trail of Doom. R&B/soul singer Ameera Husein is from Detroit and bassist Quinn Jacobs is a classically trained musician from Toronto.



The carefully crafted album veers from songs such as the groggy, Incubus-like  "Smolder" to the jazzy "Conduit."

Magnuson and Mike Brown handled the production and mixing at locally based Lava Room Recording. 

Tags: , ,

