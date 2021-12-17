Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Bites

New Details Emerge on Restaurant Concept Replacing Bier Markt and Bar Cento in Ohio City

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge Mark Priemer (left) and Sam McNulty to transform Bar Cento and Bier Markt in 2022. - COURTESY SAM MCNULTY
  • Courtesy Sam McNulty
  • Mark Priemer (left) and Sam McNulty to transform Bar Cento and Bier Markt in 2022.

In October, partners Mark Priemer and Sam McNulty announced that they would be closing Bier Markt and Bar Cento in early 2022 and replacing it some months later with something “new, fresh, and exciting.” But beyond that fuzzy, hopeful prose existed scant details.

But now, after seeing architectural blueprints, it’s clear that the partners are going well beyond the typical name, menu and wall color change. Both concepts will be scratched entirely, the space is to be gutted to the studs (save for historic elements) and the resulting interior utterly transformed.



From front to back and side to side, the property will be unified into one new concept. The two restaurant spaces will be combined and the separation between them – and the divide between the front room and the rear spaces – will be eliminated. What will rise in their absence is a 175-seat restaurant described by management as a “modern American public house.”

In the heart of the space will sit a large island bar that seats 45. Other seating options include cozy booths and banquettes, communal hightops and stools that belly up to a kitchen counter, an apparent nod to Bar Cento. There is private dining space in the rear and in the front, foldaway glass will unite the interior with a newly designed front patio.

Heading up the kitchen will be a new chef-partner (as-yet-unannounced), who will work alongside current chef Kyle Fioretti. Robyn Gillan will lead a bar program starring craft cocktails, a champagne-forward wine list and craft beers from Market Garden as well as other local breweries.

The new restaurant will be open 7 days a week, for dinner, late-night eats and “Boozy Brunch” on weekends.

Spring is the latest estimate for opening day.

Speakeasy will remain open Thursdays through Saturdays, but it too will get a refresh in the coming year.

