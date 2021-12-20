Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

Scene & Heard

Airbnb Cracking Down on New Year's Eve Party Rentals in Cleveland

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for NYE house parties. - UNSPLASH / KELSEY CHANCE
  • UnSplash / Kelsey Chance
  • Rental platform Airbnb said it's implementing new safeguards to prevent people from using it for NYE house parties.

Party-and-dash revelers, consider yourself warned.

Rental platform Airbnb has implemented new anti-party rules will make it harder for people to rent Cleveland homes through its app to hold New Year's Eve parties.



Guests without a history of positive reviews on its platform won't be able to make one-night reservations for entire houses. What's more, the company is flagging certain two-night and three-night rentals made by guests without a positive review record — among those, rentals made at the last minute.

"We are publicly communicating this initiative to help support our Cleveland-area hosts and send a message to would-be partiers that we won’t tolerate that type of behavior on our platform," ann Airbnb spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Those with histories of positive reviews won't be affected by the new safeguards.

Airbnb piloted a similar initiative last New Year's Eve. 

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Airbnb, New Year's Eve

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  2. Temporary Covid-Related Cleveland Restaurant Closures Mount Alongside Soaring Case Numbers Read More

  3. Mine Reclamation Funding Is a 'Game Changer' for Eastern Ohio Read More

  4. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  5. COVID-19 Testing is Complicated Right Now. Here Are Answers to 6 Big Questions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation