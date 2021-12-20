Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

C-Notes

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Among the Musicians Participating in Virtual Benefit Concert for Local Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge Local singer-songwriter Hal Walker. - COURTESY OF HAL WALKER
  • Courtesy of Hal Walker
  • Local singer-songwriter Hal Walker.
Local singer-songwriter Hal Walker has been mostly bed-bound and unable to make music due to a severe case of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

To help raise money for his medical bills, some 25 musicians, including Coldplay’s Chris Martin of Coldplay, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, as part of a virtual benefit concert dubbed A Love Song for Hal. Other notable acts include multi-instrumentalist Eric Noden and singer-guitarist Tracy Grammer. 



Walker also has a GoFundMe page.

A portion of the funds raised will also go to support the Open Medicine Foundation in its desperately needed ME/CFS research. 

Before this illness rendered him almost entirely bed-bound and in need of full-time care, Walker wore many musical hats. He taught Ohio children to play the harmonica, directed the Summit Children’s choir and curated the Cuyahoga Valley Concert Series.

“It’s been devastating to watch Hal’s health decline so rapidly, and to watch the huge loss he’s facing as he doesn’t have the strength to make music,” says long-time friend and concert organizer David Ford. “We certainly want to raise money for Hal’s care, but it’s also so important to raise awareness about this brutal illness. It has wreaked havoc on Hal’s life, and we want to support more research and understanding.” 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. COVID-19 Testing is Complicated Right Now. Here Are Answers to 6 Big Questions Read More

  3. Ken Carman Joining Fox 8, Will Still Host Morning Show on 92.3 The Fan Read More

  4. New Details Emerge on Restaurant Concept Replacing Bier Markt and Bar Cento in Ohio City Read More

  5. Cleveland Covid-19 Spike: Real Bad, Getting Worse a Week Before Christmas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation