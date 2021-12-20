Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 20, 2021

Scene & Heard

Get to Know Browns Starting Quarterback ... *checks notes* Nick Mullens!

Posted By on Mon, Dec 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM

Nick Mullens - WIKI
  • Wiki
  • Nick Mullens

Welp. The Browns' first and second string quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, failed to test out of the NFL's Covid-19 protocols Monday morning. So it'll be Nick Mullens under center when the Browns take on the Raiders Monday afternoon, in a matchup that was postponed from Saturday due to Covid hardship.

Mullens is a practice-squad player who played college ball at the University of Southern Mississippi, (and over four seasons, threw for more total yards and completions than Brett Favre, USM's most famous NFL alum.)



Before signing with the Browns in September, Mullens played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, compiling a 5-11 record as a starter when he was summoned to fill in for Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard in 2018 and 2020.

The 6'1", 210-lb Mullens will suit up in number 9 for the Browns, previously worn by a trio of distinguished 21st-century quarterbacks: Charlie Frye, Thaddeus Lewis, and Connor Shaw.

As Covid has ravaged the Browns roster on both offense and defense, Mullens will have to do without some key receiving targets Monday, including Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. He'll also be missing the protection of second-year tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. But Mullens will still have Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and others helping him move the chains.

Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. With both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati winning their games yesterday, a win for the Browns will be critical, if they hope to remain in contention for the AFC North divisional crown. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  2. Chipotle's First "Chipotlane Digital Kitchen" Restaurant Will Open In Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. COVID-19 Testing is Complicated Right Now. Here Are Answers to 6 Big Questions Read More

  4. Mine Reclamation Funding Is a 'Game Changer' for Eastern Ohio Read More

  5. Temporary Covid-Related Cleveland Restaurant Closures Mount Alongside Soaring Case Numbers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation