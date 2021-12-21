Defying Gravity, But Not Covid, Wicked Cancels Shows at Playhouse Square

click to enlarge Joan Marcus, Courtesy Playhouse Square

Alison Bailey and Talia Suskauer in the touring production of Wicked

*UPDATE* Due to COVID-19 concerns WICKED Performances tonight Dec 20 & tomorrow Dec 21 have been canceled. Please read below for further details. pic.twitter.com/EPizJHzKCE — Playhouse Square (@playhousesquare) December 20, 2021

Playhouse Square announced yesterday that performances of the Broadway smash hitwould be canceled last night (12/20) and tonight (12/21) due to Covid-19.The Steven Schwartz musical adaptation of the 1995 novelitself a Wicked-Witch spinoff of the originalarrived in Cleveland earlier this month for a four-week holiday run. For now, performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 22 and will conclude on Jan. 2.All those who purchased tickets for the canceled shows will be fully refunded, according to Playhouse Square. Those who purchased tickets from a third-party vendor are advised to sort things out with them.rules—we stan—but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Cuyahoga County, and the sardine seating situation at the KeyBank State Theatre were evidently enough for the Playhouse Square honchos to pump the brakes. Playhouse Square has been requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for all guests 12 and older since early September."We are all eager to enjoy live performances together again; the vaccination requirement being enacted by Playhouse Square and venues across the country enables us to maintain our forward motion responsibly," said Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci, in a press release at the time. "Our first priority is always the safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers and the artists who visit us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Playhouse Square for a safe and memorable experience."Here's the Wicked cancellation Tweet:***