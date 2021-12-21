In Advance of Upcoming House of Blues Show, Brian Fallon Talks About His New Holiday Album

When we spoke to Brian Fallon earlier this month, the singer-songwriter had just played his first indoor gig in months at a club called the Crossroads in his native New Jersey.
“It’s a venue my friend owns, and I usually do annual holiday shows there at the end of the year,” says Fallon via phone from his New Jersey, where he had just taken his dog for a walk and dropped off the kids at school. Brian Fallon performs with the Dirty Nil and Worries at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at House of Blues. “It’s good to play for sure, but I will not say it’s not without slight nerves. It felt good to see people again. That’s a big thing that people have been saying if they’re going to shows. They might be nervous at the beginning, but they go and then realize how much they’ve missed. I feel that way. I was happy to see people. It’s been a long time, man.”
Fallon made the most of quarantine and wrote and recorded Night Divine, his first-ever holiday album, when concert venues were shut down. As he thought about what he might record while staying home, he remembered the holiday songs would play around the house.
“It’s the first musical memory I have,” he says. “When I was totally shut down in the house and not able to do anything, I started thinking about everything. I thought maybe now is the time to do it. Slowly, I started to try it out and see how it felt. At one point, I called my manager, and he said to do it. It gave me something to do. I don’t write well when I feel real stress, so I couldn’t do a new record and thought that maybe it was the time to do the holiday album.
The album opens with “Virgin Mary Had One Son,” a song that a number of acts, including the Staples Singers, have covered. Fallon says he admires the Odetta and Joan Baez versions of the tune and tried to put his own spin on it.
The same goes for his haunted rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
“['Amazing Grace'] was one where I had to find my own version of it,” he says. “Some of these songs have been done so many ways and so much better than I could do them that I had to attack it in a way that felt suitable.”
Fallon also capably adds instrumentation to “O Holy Night” without any help from his musical friends.
“Believe it or not, the different instruments were all me because no one was allowed in the house,” he says. “The only person who came in was my mom at the end of it. She sang on some of [the album]. She works in a hospital, and she had her shot pretty early, so we allowed her in the house, and that worked out.”
After watching a number of YouTube videos and calling his producer friends, Fallon managed to handle all the production and recording himself.
“I was learning on the fly,” he says. “I called Peter Katis who did my last record. I called friends and my friend Kurt [Leon] who played drums on my last record was helping me out with it. I didn’t know what I was doing. The good news is that I had time. I wouldn’t have put it out if I thought it didn’t sound good. I sent it to get mastered and said that if it was all messed up, I would redo it. They said it was not bad.”
For the upcoming tour that brings him to House of Blues, Fallon, who also heads up the garage rock act Gaslight Anthem, will mix songs from 2019’s introspective Local Honey with material from his punkier past.
“It’s weird that I’ve done a record and haven’t been able to play it," he admits. "I’ll figure out [how the new songs mesh with my other material] as I go. You don’t want to put too many in a row that are quiet. I’ve been doing this long enough that I know how to wing it.”
For Local Honey, Fallon specifically altered his approach so that the tunes spoke to "the moment.”
“That was a little bit different for me,” he says of the album. “I wasn’t looking backwards or forwards. That was something a little different for me, and I had to sit down and focus on that. I had been a dad and had two kids. That kind of thing affects the way you view the world. As they get older and their personalities come out, that affects you even more. When they’re first born, you get that new parent feeling. Then, there’s this second stage where they develop a personality — and people don’t talk about that as much — and they become people in your life as well as people you’re responsible for, and that’s a unique relationship.”
One album highlight is the Springsteen-like ballad “Horses,” a song that puts Fallon's gruff vocals up front.
“That’s about the greater questions in life that come when you’re in your forties,” he says. “There’s a massiveness to life that you realize you’re a small part of. That’s where that song came from. We live around a couple of farms here, and there’s all these horses everywhere. They seem like they’re these ever-present beings, and it’s like they know more than us. They’ve been here for centuries. It’s like they’re watching us and going, ‘You’re getting it wrong.’ It’s the eyes and how big they are. They’re stoic creatures. They don’t get rattled too easily, and they move slow and confident.”
Like every Fallon album, Local Honey has an organic feel to it, suggesting that the songs come easily to him. So do they?
“I don’t know if songwriting came easy,” he says. “Sometimes, it’s hard to get a good idea. The idea of writing songs and setting my ideas on paper came easy to me. It just felt natural. It seemed like that was what I was supposed to do.”
He credits the folk music his mother played him as a child with informing his narrative approach to songwriting.
“The hymns and folk music were the first things she ever showed me,” he says. “As much as I like rock ’n’ roll, I didn’t grow up listening to Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix. That came much, much later. I wasn’t informed by rock right away.”
Fallon says he hasn’t even started thinking about the next studio album.
“I just got to get out on this tour,” he says. “I got two records that I finished before I was able to play a show, and the mortgage has got to get paid. I didn’t get those millions in the early ’90s. The major labels were out of money by the time we got signed.”
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.