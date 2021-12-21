Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Bites

These Are a Few of Our Favorite Things: 20-Plus Local Food and Drink Gift Ideas

Posted By on Tue, Dec 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge A mixed nut tin from Hillson Nut is a holiday tradition. - COURTESY HILLSON NUT
  • Courtesy Hillson Nut
  • A mixed nut tin from Hillson Nut is a holiday tradition.

It’s never okay to arrive empty-handed when invited to someone’s home, but it is especially uncouth during the holidays. Host gifts needn't be extravagant to be appreciated. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite food and drink items from Cleveland-area businesses that will bring good tidings and cheer to all.

A deluxe tin of mixed nuts like cashews, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts and Brazils from Hillson Nuts, an 87-year-old Cleveland company, is a holiday tradition.



Give a gift certificate to Dean's Supply, Cleveland’s leading restaurant supply warehouse, and the recipient can shop for everything from meat thermometers to high-end knives.

Full of sweetness, a pastry tray from Davis Bakery, which is nearing 85 years in business, is loaded with deli delicacies like rugelach, coconut bars and cream cheese pastries.

Grab a bottle (or two) of M Cellars exquisite Brut Rosé, an estate-bottled sparkler made in the traditional Champagne method right here in the Grand River Valley.

If you love Cleveland Kraut, give Dilly Garlic Pickle Spears a whirl. Made from the same team, these pickles from Cleveland Kitchen are uber-crisp and delicious.

Be adored by arriving with a box of pastel-colored French macarons from Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes on Cleveland's west side.

Snag a gift certificate for a Weekly Supper Club at Gatherings Kitchen, which is part restaurant, part cooking class and 100-percent fun.

A bottle of Tom’s Foolery Applejack, which is brewed, bottled and aged right here in Northeast Ohio, also happens to be a paragon of the class.

Once you taste Heritage Fare Garlic Hot Sauce from this Cleveland-based company, you’ll wonder how you managed without. So will your host.

Literally works of art, the handcrafted wood cutting boards, spoons and salad bowls from Three Hexagons will become treasured family heirlooms.

A 3- or 6-month coffee subscription from Pour will net your host a consistent stash of freshly roasted beans from around the world.

It’s tough to top a holiday assortment of caramels, creams, nougats, toffees, fruits and nuts from Mitchell’s Fine Chocolates, a Cleveland Heights treasure since 1939.

You won’t find fresher, more flavorful single-varietal olive oils than those sold at the Olive Scene. Also a great source for vinegars.

Panettone, the celebratory Italian sweet bread enjoyed throughout the holidays, is nearly impossible to master. Instead, grab one from On the Rise in Cleveland Heights.

Step up the host's charcuterie game with some “Cleveland caviar” from Old Brooklyn Cheese Co., lively mustard made with pickled, beer-infused whole mustard seeds.

Some of the best maple syrup in the world hails from Geauga County, and some of the best maple syrup in Geauga County comes from trees managed by Richards Maple Products.

Noble Beast Brewery’s Cookies & Milk with Coffee is an Imperial Stout that is aged for more than a year in bourbon barrels before being bottled in festive 500 ml bottles.

Campbell's Sweets Factory sells a 9-pack of its epic Caramel Popcorn Balls, made the old-fashioned way in giant copper vats. Nobody would know if you arrived only with eight.

For the tea lover, grab a gift certificate to the Tea Lab, Cleveland’s premier source for high-quality teas and tea-brewing accessories.

The next best thing to a bag of hot, malty and fresh mish-mosh bagels from Cleveland Bagel is a jar of their Everything Mix. It also is less perishable and easier to gift.

Be a hero by arriving with an epic cheese board from Marchant Manor, a keepsake wood board piled high with artisan cheeses, dried and fresh fruit, roasted nuts, olives, cornichons and charcuterie. 

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Temporary Covid-Related Cleveland Restaurant Closures Mount Alongside Soaring Case Numbers Read More

  2. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  3. Bobby George Files Federal Lawsuit Over Early Restaurant Revitalization Fund Policy to Prioritize Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Read More

  4. Drive-Thru Covid Test Site in University Circle Launches Today with Help of National Guard Read More

  5. How HUD Subsidizes a Dangerous, Neglected Apartment Complex in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation