Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

Bibb Announces First Cabinet-Level Hires, Including Cuyahoga County's Inspector General

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Bibb - PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
  • Bibb

Mark Griffin, the Cuyahoga County Inspector General and Chief Ethics Officer since 2015, has been tapped as the City of Cleveland's Chief Legal Counsel in the new Justin Bibb administration. Griffin tops the list of Bibb's first four cabinet-level hires, which the transition team announced Wednesday morning.

Griffin oversaw the internal investigation of ethics violations by county officials, including by key figures in the county jail and corruption scandals of the past several years. He attended Case Western Reserve University School of Law and spent 20 years in private legal practice before his post at the county.



The Bibb team also announced hires of a Chief Human Resources Officer, a Chief Communications Officer and a Chief Government Affairs Officer. A press release from the Bibb transition team said that the appointments reflect changes in the city's organizational structure, including the elevation of HR to a cabinet-level post. (It also reflects the fetish of corporate America to make every top-level position a Chief Officer. That tendency could run aground if a new Chief of Police objects to being called the Chief Police Officer.) 

The HR Chief, in any case, will be Paul N. Patton, who has most recently worked in higher education, both at the Ohio State University and the State University in New York. He is perhaps best known locally as the young HR Chief at MetroHealth, in which role, back in the 90s, he secured a spot on Crain's 40 Under 40 list. Prior to his MetroHealth stint, he was the executive assistant to Cleveland Mayor Michael R. White, a post that no doubt endeared him to Bibb, whom White endorsed and advised.

The top role in communications and government affairs had, under Mayor Frank Jackson, been occupied by a single person: the extravagantly high-collared Valarie McCall. The Bibb team has elected to split McCall's roles in two.

In the government affairs post will be Ryan Puente, the taciturn, baby-faced strategist who led Bibb's campaign. Puente is also the former executive director of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. He will be tasked with city advocacy on the local, state and federal levels.

For his communications chief, Bibb has wrested Sarah Johnson from the Greater Cleveland Partnership, where she spent the past five years. Johnson led the rebrand of GCP after previous rebranding work at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. Johnson was born in Liberia, and, according to a recent Crain's write-up, "seriously considered" pursuing a career on Broadway.

“This is an exciting time for our City and I am very pleased with the team we are building to lead Cleveland," Bibb said, in a press release. "These top-level professionals all have exceptional qualifications, but even more importantly, they share our values of an inclusive, open, modern city hall that puts people first."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How HUD Subsidizes a Dangerous, Neglected Apartment Complex in Cleveland Read More

  2. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  3. The Dining Trends We Love, and Could Do Without, Right Now in Cleveland Read More

  4. Defying Gravity, But Not Covid, Wicked Cancels Shows at Playhouse Square Read More

  5. Drive-Thru Covid Test Site in University Circle Launches Today with Help of National Guard Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation