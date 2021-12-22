Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Cattle Decapitation's Death... At Last Tour Coming to Foundry in February

Posted By on Wed, Dec 22, 2021 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Cattle Decapitation. - ALEX SOLCA
  • Alex Solca
  • Cattle Decapitation.
San Diego grinders Cattle Decapitation have just announced that they'll kick off their Death… At Last Tour in early 2022. The jaunt supports the band's 2019 album, Death Atlas.

"The band has never shied away from confronting the awfulness wrought upon the natural world by the human race, and Death Atlas is their bleakest offering to date, featuring elements of death metal, grindcore, black metal, sludge, doom and drone," reads a press release announcing the tour.



The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death and Extinction A.D. will provide support.

Cattle Decapitation's Death... At Last Tour includes a Feb. 4 stop at the Foundry in Lakewood.
 

