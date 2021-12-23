Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Arts District

Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop To Feature 250-Pound Popcorn Ball

Posted By on Thu, Dec 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge The Chagrin Falls New Year's Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature the event's largest-ever ball of popcorn. - COURTESY OF MERX COMMUNICATIONS
  • Courtesy of Merx Communications
  • The Chagrin Falls New Year's Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature the event's largest-ever ball of popcorn.
This year's annual Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature a 250-pound popcorn ball, the annual event’s largest ever.

“The Popcorn Ball Drop culminates a night of merriment – music, dancing, popcorn balls shot into the crowd, hot cocoa – and any proceeds are contributed to the Chagrin Falls Town Hall restoration project,” reads a press release about the ninth iteration of the event.



Named Jupiter, this year’s popcorn ball took more than three months to construct and weighs in at over 250 pounds. At six feet in diameter, Jupiter is big enough to contain the equivalent volume of 13,488 three-inch popcorn balls.

“Where else can you go to be up close and personal with 250 pounds of popcorn and not have to stand in line for hours to witness a ten-second event?” asks Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop owner Dewey Forward in a press release. “There will be 200 popcorn balls shot from bazooka popcorn ball guns and confetti cannons, and we’ll fire off the Village Cannon at midnight. Plus, there will be music, dancing and more.”

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. to keep celebrants warm before the drop.

Jupiter will also be on display at the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop until Dec. 30. On Dec. 30, it will ascend the Chagrin Falls Village flagpole until released at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How HUD Subsidizes a Dangerous, Neglected Apartment Complex in Cleveland Read More

  2. Josh Mandel Calls Cleveland Drag Queen Story Hour "Child Abuse,” Local Drag Queen Claps Back Read More

  3. Cleveland Hospitals Take Out Full-Page Plain Dealer Ad Begging Public to Get Vaccinated as Covid Patients Fill Beds Read More

  4. Luca Restaurants Join Small Group of Cleveland Eateries Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Diners Read More

  5. 15 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 23-26) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation