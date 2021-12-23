Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop To Feature 250-Pound Popcorn Ball

click to enlarge Courtesy of Merx Communications

The Chagrin Falls New Year's Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature the event's largest-ever ball of popcorn.

This year's annual Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature a 250-pound popcorn ball, the annual event’s largest ever.“The Popcorn Ball Drop culminates a night of merriment – music, dancing, popcorn balls shot into the crowd, hot cocoa – and any proceeds are contributed to the Chagrin Falls Town Hall restoration project,” reads a press release about the ninth iteration of the event.Named Jupiter, this year’s popcorn ball took more than three months to construct and weighs in at over 250 pounds. At six feet in diameter, Jupiter is big enough to contain the equivalent volume of 13,488 three-inch popcorn balls.“Where else can you go to be up close and personal with 250 pounds of popcorn and not have to stand in line for hours to witness a ten-second event?” asks Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop owner Dewey Forward in a press release. “There will be 200 popcorn balls shot from bazooka popcorn ball guns and confetti cannons, and we’ll fire off the Village Cannon at midnight. Plus, there will be music, dancing and more.”Hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. to keep celebrants warm before the drop.Jupiter will also be on display at the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop until Dec. 30. On Dec. 30, it will ascend the Chagrin Falls Village flagpole until released at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.