In Advance of Next Month's Beachland Ballroom Concert, Best Coast Singer Talks About Surviving 'Difficult Times'

Nearly two years ago, indie rockers Best Coast hit the road in support of their latest album,, only to have the pandemic cut the tour short.“We felt frustrated and disappointed,” says singer-guitarist Bethany Cosentino via phone from her Los Angeles home. As part of a resumed tour in support of the album, the group performs with Rosie Tucker at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Beachland Ballroom. “We had been out on tour for two weeks. We were having great shows and were really excited about everything. To have it all collapse on itself and then come home and see the world collapse on itself was difficult. The one thing that kept me going was knowing that it was not a singular experience. Everybody was going through this collectively, and it was affecting people all over the world. Knowing that everyone was going through the same very sad and tragic thing was helpful.”As much as the album represents a crowning achievement for the band that Cosentino and multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno formed back in 2009, it had a particularly difficult gestation period. As Cosentino began to pen songs for the album, she found it difficult to get the creative juices flowing. At the time, she described the issue as a case of writer’s block. Now, she isn’t convinced that’s an accurate description of what she experienced.“I said that at the time, but at the time I felt like I needed to call it writer’s block because I was just not creating,” she says. “Reflecting on it now, I realize that I had to do personal work on myself during the pandemic, and I wasn’t working or creating. I had to really come into myself and understand that my value isn’t tied to my productivity. As a creative person, sometimes I feel blocked. Over the last year, I’ve learned a lot of that is feeling disconnected to myself. I have to think now, ‘If I feel blocked, how do I get back to myself?’ I just taught a workshop two weeks ago about this. It’s funny how life reveals itself to you in all these different ways.”She penned the album’s first song, the hard rocking “Everything Has Changed,” in a closet, but she says that’s not so unusual since she regularly writes in “odd places.” The song's propelled by a thick guitar riff that pushes Cosentino into the rousing chorus.“I had been living in this house several years ago, and I was feel really trapped,” she says. “It was up in the hills and away from everything. It was the first time I was living outside the city. I was really struggling with what I was doing. I had just turned 30 or was about to turn 30. I was at that pivotal point in my life. I thought I was about to be old. Looking back on it, I realize now that 30 is not old at all. Since it’s the first song I wrote for the record and the first time I had gotten through a whole song in a while, I’m proud of it because it came out during such a weird time in my life.”As she struggled to write melodies, Cosentino reached out to Bruno to send her some music to help keep the process rolling. The first result of taking that approach became the song “Graceless Kids,” a socially dense tune that finds Cosentino sneering with attitude as she sings "I keep thinking about all that shit from years ago."“At the time, I was struggling with getting a completed song out of me, and I needed help,” Cosentino says. “It’s difficult for me to ask for help. I have a hard time looking at someone and asking for help. I’m getting better at it, for sure. At that point, I had never written with anybody else. Bobb [Bruno] and I collaborate, but I was feeling that I needed help. I asked him if he wanted to take a stab at writing some music that he could send to me and see what comes of it. That really opened up a new collaborative process for us. We did the same thing with ‘Leading,’ the newest thing single we just put. At the end of the day, it exposed me to this new collaboration that I had not done before that I now really enjoy doing.”"Graceless Kids" even boasts a spoken word segment that sounds like something from a Taylor Swift-tune.“It was really embarrassing to do [the spoken word part], and I had to make everyone leave the studio when I did it in front of people, but it is a cool part,” says Cosentino. “It’s really different than anything I have ever done. It’s cool to know that we have evolved since the beginning.”Since it seemed odd to hit the road in support of an album that’s now almost two years old, the group revisited the LP and will release a deluxe edition in the new year.“Unfortunately, the record did come out at a strange time as the pandemic hit,” says Cosentino. “And once the pandemic happened, everyone got disconnected to everything but how do we survive. We had to think on our toes for a way that we could breathe new life into this record and put out something new without making a brand-new record since we weren’t really ready to do that."She says that recording two new songs and tying them to a deluxe edition and including some B-sides was a way to "bring attention back to the record but also tie new things to it and give new meaning to it.""At the end of the day, the core of the record was always about how to survive difficult times, and there is no more difficult time than the one we have been surviving," she says. "It’s calling back to the core of what the record is about and refreshing people’s memories. It’s easy to forget that life is hard, but we’re also really tough. We were created that way.”