Thursday, December 23, 2021

C-Notes

Tonight's Boys From County Hell Show at the House of Blues Has Been Rescheduled to January

Posted By on Thu, Dec 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge The Boys From County Hell - COURTESY OF THE BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL
  • Courtesy of the Boys From County Hell
  • The Boys From County Hell
A little bit of Cleveland Christmas tradition that was set to return to the House of Blues tonight will still happen, but in late January.

The Boys From County Hell announced the concert postponement last night citing the spike of Covid cases in Northeast Ohio, which currently has the third-highest case rate in the entire country.



"Given the recent surge in COVID cases, we are rescheduling our Christmas show to January 28," the band said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision especially after missing last year's show. We apologize to everyone who bought a ticket and had hoped to resume what has become a great tradition. We definitely share your disappointment. We would like to thank the House of Blues, who through their vaccine requirements and testing protocols for the band and staff, made us feel as safe as we could possibly feel. Unfortunately, circumstances have overwhelmed even all of our best efforts.
We wish you all happiness and good health for the rest of the holiday season and into 2022. Hope to see you all on January 28!"

Original tickets will be honored and refunds are available for anyone who can't make the new date.

