Congress Wants to Talk to Rep. Jim Jordan About Jan. 6 Insurrection, Trump Communications

Rep. Jim Jordan
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is getting a special gift this Christmas. Or maybe the United States is?
Investigating all aspects of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., the U.S. House of Representatives has requested a meeting with Jordan
to discuss his connection to the event as well as his support for challenging the results of the November 2020 presidential election.
The panel is attempting to determine what role, if any, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration played in the Jan. 6 coup attempt.
Last week, the committee released a number of documents and text messages provided by Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff. Texts from Jordan to Meadows were among them
, including one in which he suggested that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence "should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."
Jordan confirmed that he sent the text but also said that he was forwarding advice from an attorney. The Ohio rep also said that the Jan. 6 committee had shortened his message. The full text allegedly reads as follows:
On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. 'No legislative act,' wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, 'contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.' The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: 'That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.' 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.
The Jan. 6 panel sent Jordan a letter on Dec. 22 requesting that he appear for a conversation about the text and related matters.
"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, said in the letter. "We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail. And we also wish to inquire about any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th."
But later that day, Jordan told FOX News that he had concerns about appearing before the Jan. 6 panel.
"We're going to review the letter, but I gotta be honest with you. I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people, completely mislead the American people like they did last week," Jordan said on FOX.
The Jan. 6 committee began investigating the violent insurrection in July and has since conducted hundreds of interviews and acquired many related documents. The riot was planned and undertaken by Trump supporters who wanted to overturn his loss of the 2020 election after Trump had falsely repeated many times that the election had been rigged in favor of Biden. At least five people died and many were injured during the hours-long Capitol occupation in which members of Congress and the media fled the building or hid from the violence. Many rioters — include a number from Ohio — have since been arrested and charged, and many have been associated with white supremacist movements, conspiracy theories and law enforcement. The investigations and hearings continue.
Meadows has been held in criminal contempt of Congress for not testifying about the insurrection. It has since been revealed through his documents that a number of Republicans had talked to him about allegedly obstructing or overturning election results and asking Trump to diffuse the rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Trump is using legal proceedings to delay sharing relevant documents.
Jordan, a House Representative for a ridiculously gerrymandered district, has repeatedly been in the news this year. He has lambasted COVID-19 safety protocols, ignored science from virus experts, wanted to use anti-Asian language freely and falsely and repeatedly claimed that Trump would have another term as U.S. President if it weren't for conniving Democrats. But a reckoning may be coming, as actor/director George Clooney reportedly is working on a docuseries about the Ohio State sex abuse scandal, which Jordan allegedly was involved in covering up.