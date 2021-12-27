Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, December 27, 2021

First Ghost Kitchen Tenants at CloudKitchens on Carnegie to Open This Week or Next

Posted By on Mon, Dec 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM

Back in August we shared the news about CloudKitchens, the ghost kitchen complex that was taking shape in the former Audio Craft building in MidTown. Operated by Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, the space (3915 Carnegie Ave.) features 29 rentable kitchens that range in size from 210 to 280 square feet.

Within the first class of tenants is Adam Beebe, who along with partner Logan Addleman will launch Bottom Dog Collective. Beebe says that he and a handful of other operators (including Open Pitt BBQ) are just waiting on final approval from the City before they open for business, hopefully this week or next.



Soon after opening, Cleveland’s CloudKitchens will offer food from about 16 different businesses, which are run by local operators like Beebe and larger national brands. That number should swell to 29, when all of the spaces have been leased. The food will be available for pick-up at the Carnegie location or through any combination of third-party delivery partners.

Beebe and Addleman have been pursuing this dream for about four years, selling their food at pop-ups and through catering gigs. While doing so, they have been working at places like Hi and Dry, Laurentia Winery and the Shoreby Club. They were just about to sign on at the former Ohio City Galley when that location folded.

“We’ve been trying to chase down an opportunity to do a ghost kitchen or some sort of food hall for some time,” says Beebe. “We were really excited when we saw this opportunity.”

Bottom Dog Collective will operate from a 265-square-foot kitchen that includes a small walk-in cooler, sinks and a hood. They added other equipment like an oven, deep fryers and prep tables. Also included in the bargain is shared dry storage space, walk-in coolers and freezers.

Eventually, Bottom Dog Collective will offer three separate restaurant concepts from the same kitchen. Initially, the owners will launch with their original Fusion Grill concept starring items like deep-fried cauliflower, a Cubano Dip served with house au jus, an Aloha Burger with pineapple relish and a Hot Chicken Po' Boy. Once they get a handle on things, they will roll out Gabaghouls, an Italian concept, and the Clove, a plant-based menu.

Beebe says that the likely delivery area for him and his neighbors in the building will stretch west to downtown and Lakewood and east to University Circle (including the Clinic). Because these delivery zones are determined by travel time not distance, the nearby communities of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights likely fall outside the range.

As with brick-and-mortar restaurants, management keeps more money from pick-up than delivery so that method is always preferred. Customers will be able to access all menus from a group web portal or by navigating straight to their preferred vendor. In addition to pre-ordering for speedy pick-up, customers can walk into the lobby and place an order at a kiosk.

Beebe says that he and Addleman signed a six-month lease (other options include month-to-month, 12-month and 18-month agreements), at which point they will evaluate Bottom Dog’s performance and see where they’re at. Along the way, they will benefit from guidance offered by management with respect to product performance and pricing.

“[CloudKitchens] have definitely taken a lot of the weight off our shoulders, and they’ve been successful in other cities, so having them as a resource to talk to is going to be phenomenal," states Beebe.

