Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Bites

Kindred Spirit at Van Aken District Has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Dec 28, 2021 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge Kindred Spirit has closed. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Kindred Spirit has closed.

Kindred Spirit, which opened earlier this year at Van Aken District, has permanently closed. Forward Hospitality, the ownership group, says that the space will be home to a new concept in the coming months.

Garden City, the cocktail-focused rooftop bar above, will remain open. Any outstanding gift certificates will be honored upstairs or at the new restaurant when it opens.



Kindred Spirit took over the space formerly home to Sawyer's, which closed after four months at the start of the pandemic. No word from management on what will replace the restaurant.

Forward Hospitality also operates Flip Side, Three Palms, One Red Door, Bell & Flower, Goodnight John Boy, FWD Day + Nightclub and SeeSaw in Columbus.

