Now Open: PonyBoys, a Modern Mexican Restaurant in Chagrin Falls

PonyBoys, a modern Mexican restaurant, is now open in Chagrin Falls.

Today is the day for PonyBoys (506 E. Washington St., 440-247-8226), a new modern Mexican restaurant from Ryan Scanlon and Christian Kalinyak, both of whom are veterans of the Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group. Since fall, the team has been working to convert the former Violante's Restaurant into a fresh, polished and contemporary space that bears almost no resemblance to its former self.“We liked it because it was a small spot, limited number of seats, pretty controllable and in a great community,” notes chef Scanlon, who lives in the area.PonyBoys seats 60, including the 15-seat bar. When the patio comes online in spring it will add another 20 to 25 seats.A quick glance at the menu reveals a lineup of dishes that clearly attempts to differentiate itself from the typical "mod Mex" taco factory. Appetizers include the bright, refreshing and spicy shrimp aguachile, an octopus and chorizo tostada, an avocado and jicama salad and a tortilla soup with chicken and chiles.The taco section (choice of corn or flour) stars a wide range of fillings that include rum-glazed carne asada with mango and habanero salsa, grouper with chile-garlic salsa, a vegetarian cauliflower, date and thyme, and the Spicoli, with Funyun-crusted fried chicken, adobo and lime crema.For the main event, there is a duck confit tamale with queso fresco and garlic salsa, cocoa-rubbed ribeye, pulled chicken with kale and rice, and a sharable beer can chicken for two served with tortillas and accompaniments.Starting today, PonyBoys is open for lunch and dinner everyday but Sunday.