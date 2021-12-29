15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 30-Jan. 2)

click to enlarge
Jason McEachern
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
THU 12/30
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories
Prog rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring their annual Winter Tour back to town today. This year's jaunt marks the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories
. The tour concludes with today's two shows at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The band performs at 3 and 8 p.m. Consult the venue's website for ticket information.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Holiday Lunchtime Music Series
Young artists from the CIM-CWRU joint music program will present a lively mix of seasonal chamber music today at noon at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org
.
Tropidelic
The local jam band Tropidelic plays two special shows to ring in the new year. The band will perform tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop and then again tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at House of Blues. Two-day passes are available. Check the venues' websites for more info.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Whiskey Daredevils/The Fox Sisters
One of our favorite local acts, the Whiskey Daredevils return to the Beachland tonight for a special end of year show. On 2018’s American Songbook, the band begins with the Blasters-meets-Johnny Cash anthem “Big Wheels,” a tune that uses a gnarly guitar solo to show off their heavier side. Singer Greg Miller maintains the album represents “a collection of songs seeped in the muck of Americana while maintaining the Whiskey Daredevils skewed vision of what rock n' roll is supposed to be in today's world.” That’s a perfect description of the band’s unique sound. The concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Tavern. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Wicked
Wicked
, the Broadway musical based on The Wizard of Oz
, has been through town a few times already. Yet every time it comes back around, it puts up huge numbers. While it might seem better suited to Halloween, the play, which details how the Wicked Witch of the West came to develop her deep-seated hatred for Glenda the Good, appeals to the entire family. So with some free time over the holidays, why not take the whole brood to Playhouse Square to check it out? Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Jan. 2. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
The Wild Winter Lights Festival
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has brought back its holiday light event. The zoo has reworked the bright spectacle to include thousands of lights. Dubbed the Wild Winter Lights Festival, the event takes place today and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Find out more about info and buy tickets on the website.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com
.
Wonder Cleveland
Inspired by Candytopia in San Francisco and Otherworld in Columbus, WonderCleveland is a fully immersive experience in which guests are encouraged to "explore, interact, and play with everything in sight." In addition to taking pictures with a virtual Santa, guests can use an app to encounter a triceratops inside a volcano and a teen-aged robot. "WonderCleveland is the only experience in northeast Ohio in which the exhibits will actually interact with the guests through the use of interactive video components and projection mapping," reads a press release about the installation that's at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. Check the website for ticket prices and more info., wondercleveland.com.
Route 20 and Plaza Boulevard, Mentor, 440-255-6900, wondercleveland.com
.
FRI 12/31
Ballroom Blitz with the Sunrise Jones
Local rockers Sunrise Jones will play a special set of '80s tunes to ring in the new year tonight at 9 at Music Box Supper Club. A NYE ticket bundle includes a food and beverage credit. Check the Music Box website for more details.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
One of the surprise teams in last year's playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30 to play the Cavs during a special New Year's Eve game. Consult the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for ticket prices and more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop
This year's annual Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature a 250-pound popcorn ball, the annual event’s largest ever. Named Jupiter, this year’s popcorn ball took more than three months to construct and weighs in at over 250 pounds. At six feet in diameter, Jupiter is big enough to contain the equivalent volume of 13,488 three-inch popcorn balls. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. to keep celebrants warm before the drop at midnight.
Falls Road, Chagrin Falls, 440-247-1895, downtownchagrinfalls.com
.
Fleetwood Mac Tribute by Rumours
The local act Rumours pays tribute to Fleetwood Mac at tonight's special New Year's Eve show that takes place at 9 at the Music Box Supper Club's supper club. A NYE bundle includes dinner and a champagne toast. Check the Music Box website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
New Year's Eve: Dominick Farinacci Live
Famous as the very first Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center, trumpeter Dominick Farinacci has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world. He comes to Edwin's Too tonight for special New Year's Eve shows that take place at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $45 (for just the concert) to $175 (for the concert and a "musically inspired meal").
Edwins Too, 13220 Shaker Square, 216-400-6091, edwinsrestaurant.org
.
Craig "The Lovemaster" Shoemaker
Perhaps best known for his one-hour comedy special Unzipped
, comedian Craig "The Lovemaster" Shoemaker comes to Hilarities tonight for two New Year's Eve shows that take place at 7:15 and 10:15. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Noon Year’s Eve Brunch with Nitebridge
The local R&B act Nitebridge plays this special Motown Brunch at Music Box Supper Club. There will be a countdown to noon and a champagne toast. Plus, the Music Box will offer a special menu. Doors open at 11 a.m. Check the Music Box website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Guy Torry
Comedian Guy Torry likes to joke that he used to get kicked out of class for telling the kind of jokes that he now gets paid to tell on TV. His material ranges from talking about the "stand-in-line-rage" he experiences when he goes to the bank, to the generational differences he sees in the world of sports ("You don't see any black players in baseball anymore — too many games!"). All the while, he delivers his narrative-based jokes with frenetic energy. He performs tonight at 6 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Tower City Live Presents Noon Year’s Eve
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Tower City hosts a special Noon Year's Eve event designed to appeal to the entire family. There will be balloons and activities as 2022 is ushered in with a free, festive celebration.
230 W. Huron, 216-771-0033, towercitycenter.com
.
SAT 01/01
The Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters bring their unrivaled ball-handling wizardry, high-flying dunks and gut-busting comedy to the Covelli Centre today. This basketball/entertainment bonanza is fun for the whole family. Plus, rumor has it that, this year, the Globetrotters’ pitiable rivals, the Washington Generals, have been practicing with unprecedented rigor and focus. They're eager for a win. The guys play today at 2 p.m. The team also plays tomorrow at the Canton Civic Center. Find more info on the venues' websites.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
.
Andy Hendrickson
Andy Hendrickson once tried a juice cleanse and it threw him into a deep depression. He says that all the toxins in your body are what bring the joy in life. His jokes are hilarious comments on the various tiers of society with tales of wine tastings and crazy ex-girlfriends on fad diets. He also likes to poke fun at the way Americans rebel with their iced tea. His delivery is a little like Norm McDonald, if Norm McDonald was a bro. His dryness is pretty funny though. He appears tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Metropolitan Opera: Cinderella
Laurent Pelly's storybook staging of Massenet's Cendrillon screens today at 12:55 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre in an abridged 90-minute adaptation by the Met Opera with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads the cast that includes mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo as Cinderella's Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. Check the Cleveland Cinemas website for more info.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
New Years Kick-Off 2022 with Hypoxia/The Brakes/Strobe Light Casualties+more
New Year's Day is normally a time to recover from some heavy duty partying, so why not head to the Grog Shop for a local music showcase featuring Hypoxia, the Brakes, Strobe Light and Casualties. The whole thing goes down at 7 p.m. Consult the venue website for ticket prices and more details.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
SUN 01/02
Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers got off to a rough start this season but have since begun to play better thanks to stars such as Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis stepping up. The Pacers play the Cavs tonight at 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for ticket prices and more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Ryan Dalton & Friends
A product of Cleveland, standup comedian Ryan Dalton has played locally and toured nationally for about the past 20 years. He regularly appears on Bob and Tom Radio Show and has released several comedy albums. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices and more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Sammy DeLeon and Jackie Warren Quartet
A master timbales player, Sammy DeLeon has appeared in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Juan and many points in between. Formerly the musical director of Impacto Nuevo, he's led his own group since 1996. Equally adept in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, DeLeon is a local treasure. He performs with Jackie Warren tonight at 7:30 at the B-Side Lounge.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.