Cleveland Cavs Will Require Masks for Fans at Home Games Through January
The team will have a mask mandate for the next month
With Ohio setting near daily Covid records this week and Cuyahoga County ranking somewhere in the top ten for highest Covid case rates in the nation, the Cleveland Cavaliers are changing up the health and safety protocols at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The team will begin requiring masks for fans beginning with the next home game and lasting through the end of January.
The Cavs had declined to mandate masks or vaccines for fans this year, instead opting for a suggestive policy that read, "Wearing a mask is strongly recommended for all fans attending any games, concerts or events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse."
Spectrum News first reported on the mask mandate
A Cavs spokesperson confirmed the news to Scene. A general public announcement will be made later today or tomorrow.
A message to ticketholders for Friday night's game said the decision was made “is a result of continued monitoring of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and throughout the country in conjunction with local health experts.”
