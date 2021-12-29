Savage Love: Wanting Open Relationships When Your Partner Does Not

Joe Newton

Love in a bind

First, a minor quibble. You use the word "committed" to mean "sexually exclusive," FIB, when you should know — as a reader of my column — that not all committed relationships are sexually exclusive and vice-versa. Two people can be married or partnered and committed to each other for the long haul while still fucking other people; and two people can decide to stop fucking other people because they don't wanna use condoms (or they wanna limit their risk of contracting COVID) without committing to each other for the rest of the year, much less the long haul.As for what you found when you weren't snooping around your boyfriend's apartment...While it's not always the ones who think open relationships are "wrong" who cheat, FIB, it's so often the case that it's something of a cliché. So, it's entirely possible your boyfriend has been cleaning out for other men. But why? Why would your boyfriend cheat if he knew you would be fine with an open relationship? Well, some people who cheat think cheating is wrong (and it is) and the least they can do if they're gonna cheat (and they are) is have the decency to feel bad about it (or pretend to). Other people are selfish assholes who wanna fuck around on their partners but don't want their partners fucking around on them.Of course, we don't know for sure whether your boyfriend has been cheating on you. Lube by itself isn't proof — guys use lube to jack off — and that box of Fleet enemas could've been sitting in his closet for a decade or more. There's only one way to get to the bottom of this mystery: ask your boyfriend what's up. He might have a good explanation — or he might be able to pull a vaguely plausible one out of his squeaky-clean ass — and you'll have to make your best guess as to whether he's telling you the truth.But if you want to stay with him, FIB, you might wanna lead with that. You can regard what you found when you were looking for supplies — not snooping, of course, never snooping — as an unforgivable betrayal, FIB, or you can regard it as an opportunity to renegotiate the terms of your relationship.What's the rush? You've got a crush on a married man who's unwilling to leave his wife for at least the next two years. Since you have no way of knowing how you'll feel two years from now, MARRIED, and you have no way of knowing how your married colleague will feel two years from now, you don't have to make any big moves. (Hell, you have no way of knowing for sure how your married colleague feels right now.) If you're sure you don't wanna stay in your marriage — whatever else might happen — you should end your marriage so your husband can get on with his life. But if you can envision a future where your feelings for your colleague have run their course and you can see yourself recommitting to a future with the man you're currently married to, all you need to do right now is wait.If I had a time machine, HMUM, I would crash your bachelor party and urge you to postpone the wedding until after you'd had a few successful threesomes/foursomes with your then-fiancée, now-wife. Because if swinging was really that important to you, before the wedding was the right time to make sure your wife was into it, not years later. Maybe your wife was into the idea before the service and isn't into it now (vows seem to have that effect on some people), or maybe she was just telling you what you wanted to hear. Either way, she'll never be the true "partner in crime" you wanted — meaning, even if she's willing to go there, she's not going to put any effort into making it happen. That's on you. But if she's willing to give a try, why not set something up? If she agrees to it, she might wind up liking it more than she thinks. (That happens.) If she doesn't agree to it, then you face a choice: let these fantasies go, let monogamy go, or let her go.I will scold the next straight guy who tells me he likes pussy, PUTA, and slap the next gay guy who tells me he likes dick — just like Dale Carnegie urged his readers to do in chapter twelve of How to Win Friends and Influence People.