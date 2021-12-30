Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Scene & Heard

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is Making Everyone Cry

Posted By on Thu, Dec 30, 2021 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Combined sewer overflow gate at Edgewater. - NEORSD FILE PHOTO
  • NEORSD File Photo
  • Combined sewer overflow gate at Edgewater.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's Twitter account, operated by NEORSD Communications Director John Gonzalez, is among the most influential and revered accounts in Cleveland, a darling of the online movers and shakers.  For nearly 20,000 followers, it's a font of humor, levity and important information about toilets and so forth.

This morning, the account said it had a special message and invited folks to call (216) 361-6772 to hear it. It's a recorded Happy New Year's message, and it's making people pretty emotional. 



No spoilers here, beyond the recognition that people sure appreciate earnest gratitude and well wishes—even from the communications director at a public agency concerned foremost with underground infrastructure—especially as the pandemic and its assorted horrors persist. Check it out for yourself. 

 ***
