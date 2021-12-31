Cleveland Orchestra To Require Proof of Full COVID-19 Vaccination

Courtesy of the Cleveland Orchestra

Igor Levit.

The Cleveland Orchestra will begin 2022 with Levit Plays Brahms, a program featuring guest Igor Levit [pictured] on piano. With the surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio, the orchestra has updated its vaccine policy to “protect audiences, musicians, volunteer ushers, and staff.”Beginning on Monday, guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (two doses, plus a booster, per CDC guidelines) of a World Health Organization (WHO) or U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorized vaccine (along with a photo ID), upon arrival at Severance Music Center. Guests who are unable to be vaccinated or haven't received their booster dose will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test, along with a photo ID.Audience members ages 3 and older who cannot be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative test result received from a completed lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours prior to entering Severance or a negative test result received from a completed PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Severance.Guest are also required to wear face coverings at all times and in all areas of Severance Music Center. That restriction includes while seated during the performance. Face coverings must be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth, and meet CDC standards. Neck gaiters and bandanas aren't permitted. Patrons arriving without appropriate face coverings will be provided with a disposable face mask. Patrons who don’t wear masks properly at Severance and during the performance will be asked to leave.