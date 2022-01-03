Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 3, 2022

C-Notes

Cleveland’s Idle Minds To Release First Single From Forthcoming EP

Posted By on Mon, Jan 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge Local indie rockers Idle Minds. - SEAN O DAY
  • Sean O Day
  • Local indie rockers Idle Minds.
Last year, local indie rockers Idle Minds released their first single, "Blossom,” along with an accompanying music video which features footage of the band playing at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood.

This week, the group releases another new single, the catchy “Residuals.” A new 5-song EP, Break Apart the Sun, comes out on Jan. 21.



Influenced by acts such as Teenage Wrist, Thrice, Basement, Citizen, Superheaven, Can’t Swim, the Story So Far, the band recorded the EP this past June with producer Steve Perrino.

“The EP covers a handful of things like self-accountability, self-sabotage, hope, wanting better, courage, coping, resilience, clarity and trusting the process,” says the band’s Trevor Stout. “Each song is respectively different but feels like an important leg for the overall vibe to stand on. The title, ‘Break Apart the Sun,’ represents more of a feeling rather than a specific meaning. The feeling being that words and actions carry more weight than we realize. At least more than we give ourselves credit for within negative and positive lights.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Regal Richmond Town Square Theater Will Close Next Week Read More

  2. New Year, New Additions: A Big Batch of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2022 Read More

  3. Melissa Mack Leaving Fox 8 Read More

  4. Center Street Bridge in the Flats to Close in January for 10 Months Read More

  5. The Dining Trends We Love, and Could Do Without, Right Now in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation