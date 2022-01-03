Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 3, 2022

Lakewood Board Game Spot Side Quest to Close at End of January

For the past seven years, the Side Quest (17900 Detroit Ave., 216-228-1212) in Lakewood has been the place to go to enjoy board games, trivia nights and themed evenings that celebrated Star Wars or Pi Day. The self-described "nerd bar" stocked an extensive library of tabletop games and paired that good, clean fun with craft beer and snacks.

That nerdy nirvana is coming to an end thanks to Covid; management has announced on its social media pages that the bar will be shutting down at the end of the month.



"This past year, we have all been through a lot of ups and downs. There have been a lot of new challenges to face, and we’ve risen as best we could with new ways of serving, new products, and a new way to reward our customers for coming to see us. At the end of the day, we enter winter with the lowest customer turnout due to the new influx of Covid combined with the highest cost of running that we’ve ever dealt with. After much intense consideration, this has led us to the difficult decision to close The Side Quest."

Fans who wish to help can still visit throughout the remainder of the month to purchase food, beverages and board games, which will help to cover expenses the business has incurred over these past months. (Also, if anybody would like to take over the business, ownership would love to hear from you.)

"Thank you so much to everyone that has come to see us 1000 times or even just once. You’ve helped us build an amazing community that made everything that’s happened here possible."

