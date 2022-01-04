Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Film

Betty White Retrospective to Screen at Cedar Lee, Chagrin Cinemas Jan. 17

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND CINEMAS
  • Cleveland Cinemas
A special tribute to Betty White and her seven-decade TV and film career will play at Cleveland Cinemas' Cedar Lee Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas Monday, Jan. 17. White died at the age of 99 last week.

The Fathom Events production will include clips from White's iconic performances in The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland and others, and remembrances from many of her castmates and friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more.



The tribute will also include remarks from White herself, featuring material from her final recorded interview. Per the producers of the event, the tribute provides "a backstage look at [White's] career, and insights into what was most important to her."

Admission for the special event is $12.50. It'll screen at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at both locations for one day only. Tickets can be purchased online at clevelandcinemas.com.

