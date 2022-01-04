Roasted, a Community-Minded Coffee Shop and Gathering Space, to Open in Tremont

click to enlarge Vince Grzegorek

Roasted, a new Tremont cafe, will open soon.

Last month, Café Social decamped from its Tremont home to establish a new coffee shop at the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression on W. 25th Street. Almost immediately, Sophia Syed signed a lease for the Tremont space and began building out Roasted (2275 Professor Ave.). If everything goes as planned, she will unveil the neighborhood’s newest café in late January or early February.Syed says that since getting the keys, she has been revamping the entire 1,500-square-foot property with the goal of creating a true community gathering space.“I thought the space was underutilized, especially for the area that it’s in and how much potential there is,” she explains.The café will serve coffee, smoothies and bakery items like brioche breakfast cups, bagels, scones, vegan brownies and grab-and-go healthy snacks. But the food-and-beverage component is just part of the overall equation, Syed adds.“I want people to hang out and have fun and do art and talk or play games,” she says.A small stage will be used for comedy and open mic nights — including "roasts." Roasted will sell DIY art kits that include all the ingredients and instructions necessary to create hand-painted coffee mugs, commuter coffee cups and coasters. Guests can fashion these projects onsite or elsewhere. There will be board games and a chalkboard wall that will be home to the best jokes submitted by visitors.“I just want people to be creative and to encourage art,” she says.