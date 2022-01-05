10 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Jan. 6-9)

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Thomas Mulready
-
Thomas Mulready will give a multi-media presentation about David Bowie.
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar
.
THU 01/06
Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust REVISITED
David Bowie would have turned 75 this month and to celebrate, local writer and publisher Thomas Mulready will present the program Bowie@75: Ziggy Stardust REVISITED. It'll feature exclusive interviews from members of Bowie's proto-punk band, the Spiders From Mars, and local heroes Vanity Crash will perform Bowie classics. The event takes place tonight and tomorrow night at 8 at the Bop Stop. Tomorrow's event will also be a livestream. The program heads to Jilly's Music Room in Akron on Saturday. Consult the venue websites for more info.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
Levit Plays Brahms Second Piano Concerto
Cleveland Orchestra teams up with pianist Igor Levit tonight at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall for a concert featuring Brahms’s towering Second Piano Concerto. Rounding out the concert is a new work by Hans Abrahamsen, whose work “Let Me Tell You” (performed by the Orchestra to great acclaim in 2016) has been called the "best classical work of the 21st century." The program repeats tomorrow and Saturday too. Check the Cleveland Orchestra website for more info.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Anthony Rodia
Perhaps best known for his weekly Road Rage Wednesday posts as Uncle Vinny, a racist and sexist character he created, comedian Anthony Rodia became a social media sensation before successfully venturing into the world of standup. Rodia performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the website for more info.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 01/07
Darren Brand
This Wild 'N Out Cast member has recently graduated from opening act to headliner. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Disney On Ice Presents Mickey and Friends
The pandemic put this annual tour on pause last year, but Disney on Ice returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this year for a series of special shows. Tonight's event begins at 7, and events continue through Sunday. Check the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website for more info.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event starts at 9 at the Grog Shop. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $20.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
SAT 01/08
John Crist
Known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney” and “Brands that need to be CANCELLED,” social media sensation John Crist has become an internet sensation. He brings his Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour to the Agora tonight at 8. Check the venue's website for ticket information.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
The Jason Donovan Band Performs the Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack
The locally based Jason Donovan Band will debut what band leader Jason Donovan says will be the first of many tribute shows at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. The concert will be a tribute to the movies and features a full performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show
soundtrack. The first set will feature iconic rock songs from iconic movies. The second set will be Rocky Horror themed with singers performing in makeup and costume. Consult the Beachland website for ticket prices and more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SUN 01/09
Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Browns wrap up the regular season with today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are much improved this season, but the Browns had not trouble against them when the two teams faced off earlier this season in Cincinnati. Today's game begins at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Consult the Browns website for ticket prices and more info.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com
.
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular "Birthday Edition"
This annual concert pays tribute to Elvis Presley with performances by some of the best Elvis entertainers in the world, including Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Ryan Pelton. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre. Consult the Playhouse Square website for more info.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.