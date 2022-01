click to enlarge Scene

Cleveland Scene is now hiring for a full-time staff writer to join our small but mighty newsroom.The ideal candidate loves to find and tell stories — especially ones that are overlooked and off-beat — and can do so based on interviews, public records requests and source development.Staff writers are expected to turn around pieces on a daily, weekly and monthly schedule on a variety of topics. We're looking for someone with a vigorous and keen interest in news, but expertise in one or more key areas — housing, education, labor, criminal justice, development, environment, non-profits, etc. — that Scene regularly covers is sure to set candidates apart.In addition to producing original reporting, the staff writer should be capable of jumping in on breaking news to provide insight and context, eager to chip in on events and arts coverage, and generally be willing to have fun and make trouble by telling it like it is.Euclid Media Group, which owns and operates Scene as well as altweeklies in Detroit, San Antonio, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Orlando, St. Louis and Louisville, offers a competitve compensation package and health, dental and vision insurance.Interested candidates should email clips and resumes to vgrzegorek@clevescene.com An immense thank you to the Scene Press Club members and donors who have helped make this possible. We're overjoyed to bring a new reporter on staff and it couldn't have happened without you.