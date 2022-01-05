Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Scene & Heard

Scene is Now Hiring for a Full-Time Staff Writer

Posted By on Wed, Jan 5, 2022 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge SCENE
  • Scene

Cleveland Scene is now hiring for a full-time staff writer to join our small but mighty newsroom.

The ideal candidate loves to find and tell stories — especially ones that are overlooked and off-beat — and can do so based on interviews, public records requests and source development.



Staff writers are expected to turn around pieces on a daily, weekly and monthly schedule on a variety of topics. We're looking for someone with a vigorous and keen interest in news, but expertise in one or more key areas — housing, education, labor, criminal justice, development, environment, non-profits, etc. — that Scene regularly covers is sure to set candidates apart.

In addition to producing original reporting, the staff writer should be capable of jumping in on breaking news to provide insight and context, eager to chip in on events and arts coverage, and generally be willing to have fun and make trouble by telling it like it is.

Euclid Media Group, which owns and operates Scene as well as altweeklies in Detroit, San Antonio, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Orlando, St. Louis and Louisville,  offers a competitve compensation package and health, dental and vision insurance.

Interested candidates should email clips and resumes to vgrzegorek@clevescene.com.

An immense thank you to the Scene Press Club members and donors who have helped make this possible. We're overjoyed to bring a new reporter on staff and it couldn't have happened without you.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

