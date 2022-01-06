Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Arts District

Cleveland Orchestra Postpones Annual MLK Concert Due to Surging Covid Numbers

Posted By on Thu, Jan 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge The free concert will now take place in June - PHOTO BY ROGER MASTRIOIANNI/CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
  • Photo by Roger Mastrioianni/Cleveland Orchestra
  • The free concert will now take place in June

Due to surging Covid numbers in Northeast Ohio the Cleveland Orchestra has postponed its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration concert originally slated for Jan. 16.

It will now take place this summer on Saturday, June 4. Ticket distribution details will follow at a later date.



"In lieu of a live concert and community day, people can enjoy a free stream of the full video of the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert from January 17 through February 28 on the Adella app, and Adella.live, The Cleveland Orchestra’s video streaming service," the Orchestra announced.

